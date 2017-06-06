Smith disappointed with bowling effort

Steven Smith admitted his Australia side “got away with one” after rain forced an abandonment in their ICC Champions Trophy match against New Zealand at Edgbaston.

Australia only managed 9 overs in their innings to which they were well behind New Zealand in the match as Australia’s innings was reduced to 33 overs.

Despite managing to bowl New Zealand out for 291 runs after 46 overs, Australian captain Steve Smith was far from happy with his nation’s bowling performance.

After dismissing the Blackcaps thanks to some excellent bowling from Josh Hazlewood, who took 6-52, Australia lost David Warner (18), Aaron Finch (8) and Moises Henriques (18). It's still – the nature of this tournament is, every game is basically knockout-style.The last time the two teams met in a major tournament was at the 2015 World Cup final, when Australia emerged triumphant days after losing to New Zealand in the league stage. "Because that was pretty ordinary".

The trio would look to go hard at the bowlers and put them on the back foot. “Kane timed his innings beautifully, but we did not bowl well at all”.

In his first worldwide outing since he returned home early from India in March with a foot injury, the dynamic left-armer, who averages fewer than 20 runs per wicket in his ODI career, looked threatening but meandered through his final overs and went wicketless. “We perhaps got away with one there”.

“We missed that practice match on Monday to give a few boys a run and in the end that came back to get us”, he said.

Having won the toss and opted to bat, Martin Guptill got New Zealand off to a flying start and once he was dismissed by Hazlewood for 26, Luke Ronchi, having played a supporting role to that point, thrust himself to the fore.

In such a compact tournament, one loss – if it is a really big one – can sometimes be enough to put you out of contention, so neither team will want to bring their B-games out to the middle.

“I thought the opening partnership from us was very, very good”, Williamson said.

“But we’ll be better for the run. obviously Starcy hasn’t played much recently so I think he’ll improve from that hit out”.

While multiple-time world champions and Champions Trophy winners Australia are always a tough nut to crack, New Zealand will enter the game at Edgbaston with renewed confidence after their six-wicket warm-up win over Sri Lanka at the same venue.

“Let’s hope it’s rust and let’s hope it’s gone”. “For us now it’s just about making sure that we’re playing each game like a final and winning the next two”.

This sparked a collapse as the remaining Black Cap players looked to send the ball over the boundary rope, only for Hazlewood to pick up five wickets from three overs, with Pat Cummins getting the other scalp.