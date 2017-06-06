Smith slams Australia’s bowling performance after draw

Steve Smith admitted his side “got away with one” after Australia escaped with a point against New Zealand at a wet Edgbaston here on Friday.

The Blackcaps will consider themselves a little unlucky as they seemed to have the upper hand with Australia – chasing a revised target of 235 in 33 overs – reduced to 53/3 in nine overs.

Australian seamer Josh Hazlewood registered career-best ODI figures, taking six wickets for 52 runs, as New Zealand’s middle and lower order collapsed soon after their captain’s dismissal.

While Australia are always a tough team to crack, the Kane Williamson-led side will head into the eight-team tournament with renewed confidence, following their six-wicket warm-up win over Sri Lanka at the same venue. “You know, Stoinis did very well in New Zealand in the last series, and Hastings has done very well for us over in these conditions”.

“Let’s hope it’s rust and let’s hope it’s gone, because that was was pretty ordinary“.

Then heavy rain forced the players off, just after Moises Henriques (18) went out at the end of the ninth over, and with 20 needed to be completed to get a result, the clock then became an issue.

But with the tournament looming as one for the batsmen, some tightening of the attack at the top of the innings will be necessary if coach Darren Lehmann wants his team to avoid a repeat of Australia’s 2013 Champions Trophy campaign, which ended in the group stages. And how do they balance that attack, with so many allrounders and frontline bowling options?

“It’s obviously not ideal for both sides to have a washout”.

Australia’s bowling performance was termed ordinary by their skipper as they leaked 114 runs in the initial 15 overs.

“But if you start well, you certainly make things a hell of a lot easier on yourselves and today we didn’t do that”.

This was left-armer Starc’s first match since the second Test against India in March and Smith backed his spearhead to come good in their second match of the one-day worldwide tournament against Bangladesh. “For us now, it’s just about making sure that we’re playing each game like a final and winning the next two”.

Ronchi, ironically, has represented Australia in white-ball cricket – one of the small handful who have played for two countries since India and Pakistan were partitioned – and, back in 2008, slammed the third-fastest 50 for Australia in T20 internationals.

New Zealand were a World Cup finalist in 2015, and World Twenty20 semifinalists in 2016, and have developed a thick skin, like captain Kane Williamson.