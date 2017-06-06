SNP can stop Tory majority as polls narrow says Sturgeon

The Prime Minister made the promise in a campaign speech in Edinburgh with just days to go before the General Election.

Ms Sturgeon has taken to the skies in the final weekend of election campaigning, visiting six key constituencies over the course of Saturday in a branded helicopter – dubbed the “Nicolopter”.

“Or Jeremy Corbyn, negotiating with the SNP for a second referendum, which he is says is “absolutely fine” by him”.

She is campaigning in Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East, Argyll and Bute, North Ayrshire, Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock, Dumfries and Galloway and Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale.

Ms Sturgeon said her timetable for holding a second vote on Scottish independence is “as it’s always been”, having previously said it would be between autumn 2018 and spring 2019.

In the last election, the SNP won 56 of the 59 seats that were up for grabs in Scotland, with Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Tories each winning just one seat.

The SNP would be open to forming a “progressive alternative to the Tories” if the general election results in a hung parliament, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

“While the Tories remain on course to win the election United Kingdom wide, Scotland could be pivotal in reducing the size of their majority”.

A vote for the SNP on Thursday will help keep the Tories firmly in check – but a vote for Labour anywhere in Scotland just risks letting Tory MPs in the backdoor.

Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale was campaigning in East Lothian, while former chancellor and Better Together chief Alistair Darling met voters in East Renfrewshire.

However, Mr Darling dismissed the idea.

Scotland has slipped down the Pisa global education rankings with the most recent report in December Scotland’s worst since devolution, recording falls in reading, maths and science in secondary school pupils.

“She should get on with the day job, concentrate on what she was elected to do which has been neglected in the past, and above all drop this idea of an unnecessary and unwanted referendum”.

Mr McDougall was the Better Together campaign director.

After both Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn received a rough ride on Friday in the Question Time leaders election special, tonight it was the turn of Nicola Sturgeon and Tim Farron.

“Traditional Labour and Conservative voters know that we can stop the SNP with their plans for another referendum and are prepared to put aside their differences with us to ensure a change of MP”. The location proved problematic for the Liberal Democrat leader who had to fend off questions on why he supported a second European Union referendum but not a second Scottish independence referendum.

“We are four proud nations but one united people, dedicated to our shared British values of freedom, of democracy, of human rights under the rule of law”.

The visit came less than 48 hours after a terrorist attack at London Bridge left seven people dead and dozens injured.