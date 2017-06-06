Some Egyptian banks halt dealings with Qatari banks after diplomatic rupture

Saudi Arabia and other Arab powers severed diplomatic ties Monday with Qatar and moved to isolate the energy-rich nation that is home to a major USA military base, accusing it of supporting terrorist groups and backing Iran.

Maldives’ decision to cut ties with both Iran and Qatar reflects its increasing closeness to USA ally Saudi Arabia, which opened an embassy in the Maldives in 2015 and has offered cash grants to the government and begun negotiations on investments.

Qatar denounced the move as based on lies about it supporting militants.

The countries all ordered their citizens out of Qatar and gave Qataris overseas 14 days to return home to their peninsular nation, whose only land border is with Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia closed its land border with Qatar, through which the tiny Gulf nation imports most of its food, sparking a run on supermarkets. Trump asked at the meeting.

A diplomatic crisis is only the latest complication as Qatar prepares to host the 2022 World Cup.

However, Qatar looks able to avoid an economic crisis. It was unclear how it would play with the military base.

“He is totally aligned with Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, who also want no compromise with either Iran or the political Islam promoted by the Muslim Brotherhood”. Bahrain’s Gulf Air and Saudia joined them.

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen made no demands of Qatar as their decision plunged the global travel hub into chaos and ignited the biggest diplomatic crisis in the Gulf since the 1991 war against Iraq.

Efforts are being undermined because loans are rising faster than in Saudi Arabia and the U.A.E.as Qatar continues spending to finance building projects for the soccer World Cup.

Saudi Arabia also said Qatari troops would be pulled from the ongoing war in Yemen.

Qatar denies funding extremist groups. “Dialogue is imperative, especially during blessed Ramadan”. It is, however, still unclear if the boycott would affect the United States’ military operations in the Middle East.

Regional powerhouse Turkey, an ally of both the Muslim Brotherhood and Qatar, urged dialogue to resolve the spat.

Qatar Airways said on its official website it had suspended all flights to Saudi Arabia.

Qatar’s three-month interbank rate fell 8 basis points, or 4.22 percent, on Monday, the most since July, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Some Egyptian banks said they were halting dealing with Qatari banks. In March 2014, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain recalled their ambassadors from Qatar over the rift. At that time, travel links were maintained and Qataris were not expelled.

The crisis started when Qatar had alleged that cyber criminals had hacked its news agency in May and published fake comments about Iran and Israel made by Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

“It seems that the Saudis and Emiratis feel emboldened by the alignment of their regional interests – toward Iran and Islamism – with the Trump administration”, Ulrichsen said.

Qatar long has faced criticism from its Arab neighbors over its support of Islamists.