Some Sri Lankan banks stop buying Qatar Riyal

Similarly the Qatar foreign ministry said that steps had been taken for all people of the country including its citizens to carry on their normal life without any change.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), along with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt cut on Monday diplomatic ties with Qatar, accusing the Gulf state of supporting and financing “terrorism” as well as interfering in their internal affairs.

“Our counter-party in Singapore has asked us not to buy Qatar Riyal“, a senior currency dealer at a bank told Reuters.

Several media reports quoted the Duty Manager at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) airport as saying that the Central Bank had issued a notice informing not to exchange any Qatar Riyals.

“In case a company refuses to complete the transaction, the bank can then buy the Riyals directly, with the knowledge of the Central Bank”, the statement sent to the local banks read.

A top central bank official said the central bank will discuss the Qatar Riyal at a meeting on Tuesday. Qatar has provided the most number of jobs for Sri Lankan expatriates after Saudi Arabia in the last two years.