Soon, iPhones will block texts while driving

Soon, Apple will introduce a new iPhone feature that will do away with that annoying – and unsafe – urge to look at a text message while you’re driving.

After the feature has been used once, it will prompt its user to launch DNDWD when it detects that it is in a moving vehicle.

Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, speaks during an announcement of new products at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, Calif., Monday, June 5, 2017.

When the company releases its new iOS 11 operating system for iPhones later this year, the software will come with a “Do Not Disturb While Driving” mode, Business Insider reports.

“When you’re driving you don’t need to be responding to these kinds of messages, in fact you don’t need to see them”.

According to Engadget, DNDWD uses information about Bluetooth connectivity and nearby wi-fi networks to determine whether the phone is in a moving auto. You can also set up your device to send your favorite contacts an automatic reply to tell them you are driving and will get back to them when you arrive. “I’ll see your message when I get where I’m going”. The feature will be automatically enabled whenever the phone is in a moving auto, though passengers – or drivers with a blatant disregard for safety – can manually override it.

Described as a “new way to help drivers stay more focused on the road“, the Do Not Disturb While Driving feature uses the iPhone’s various sensors to detect when its owner might be driving.

Along with the new Do Not Disturb While Driving feature, Apple will also add new functions to Apple Maps including speed limit information and lane guidance information during navigation.