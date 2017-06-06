South Africa begin ICC Champions Trophy campaign with comfortable victory

In response, both Sri Lankan openers got starts but they couldn’t quite capitalise and after two wickets fell in Imran Tahir’s first over, SL never quite recovered and they were eventually bowled out for 203, losing by 96 runs despite a disciplined bowling performance.

Alarm bells were ringing for the top-ranked limited-overs side when Sri Lanka, in reply, raced past 100 off just 88 deliveries with eight wickets in hand.

South Africa opened their the International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy campaign with a 96 run victory over Sri Lanka today.

The bowling effort was labelled “ridiculous” by former New Zealand skipper and global coach Stephen Fleming and threatens to further derail the Sri Lankans’ tournament following their 96-run defeat by the Proteas.

Sri Lanka’s opening attack impressed on a surface that was on the slower side.

“He takes wickets and is also economical most of the time”.

Hashim Amla took control of the innings with a patient 103 runs from 115 balls.

Before that, it was the Amla show, as the South African opener scored his 25th ODI Hundred.

The Proteas’ bowling department will be spearheaded by No.1-ranked ODI bowler Kagiso Rabada along side the likes of Keshav Maharaj, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris and veteran leg-spinner Imran Tahir, who can be a lethal weapon in the middle overs.

The Sri Lankans made a stunning start to their chase, and were going at 8 runs per over when AB de Villiers made a one-handed catch to dismiss Kusal Mendis at 94-2.

Tahir did his job three deliveries later as Chamara Kapugedera (0) returned to the dressing room without bothering the scorers.

The prolific Amla compiled 103 from 115 balls – bringing up his 25th one-day worldwide century in fewer innings than any batsman in history – and shared 145 with Faf du Plessis (75) as the Proteas posted 299-6 after being inserted on Saturday. They lost three quick wickets as they approached the 200 mark to effectively end their challenge.

But Faf du Plessis (75 off 70) batted beautifully and positively influenced Amla as they added 145 for the second wicket.

Sri Lanka, whose players were all fined 60 per cent of their match fees, will now hope Mathews is fit to return for Thursday’s meeting with India, which also takes place at The Oval.

Sri Lanka got off to a good start reaching 87 for one at the end of the tenth over, but the introduction of Tahir in the 18th over turned the game firmly in South Africa’s favour.

From there, it was all South Africa.

Sri Lanka head into the tournament as underdogs and one of the key reasons they´ve struggled in recent months has been the absence of fast bowler Lasith Malinga, who hasn´t played any ODI cricket since November 2015 due to a knee injury.