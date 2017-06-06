South Africa’s Datatec lifted by sale of Americas business to Synnex

The JSE-listed ICT group would further sell a 10% equity interest in Westcon International to Synnex for $30m, in a deal that would be settled in cash and shares.

Datatec said on Tuesday that it has reached an agreement to sell subsidiary Westcon-Comstor’s operations in North America and Latin America for up to US$800m and 10% of Westcon-Comstor for $30m to US-listed IT supply chain services company Synnex.

“The transaction also realises value for our shareholders as a result of the strategic relationship with Synnex through its shareholding in Westcon International – a business which is yet to benefit from the enterprise resource planning (ERP) and business process outsourcing (BPO) transformation programmes now being implemented”, he added.

If stock is issued, Jens Montanana, CEO of Datatec, will be appointed to the SYNNEX Board of Directors, subject to compliance with legal and regulatory requirements. “Westcon-Comstor is a recognised leader in the security, UCC and networking space”, stated Kevin Murai, president and CEO of Synnex Corp.

For its fiscal year ended February 28, 2017, the Westcon Americas business generated approximately $2.2 billion of revenue and approximately $89 million in EBITDA.

The 10% sale also enables Westcon International to complete its transformation process and improve operating efficiency.

Montanana dubbed the transaction an “exciting industry-transforming opportunity to partner with a strongly-growing, well respected Fortune 500 corporation” saying the move made sense from both a supplier and customer value perspective.

The deal comprises US$500 million in stock and US$100 million in cash with up to a US$200 million earn-out if certain financial targets are achieved through February 2018.

The deal is expected to close towards the end of the third calendar quarter of 2017, subject to conditions being meet.