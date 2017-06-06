South Australian nurse feared dead in London Bridge attack

South Australian nurse Kirsty Boden.

‘Kirsty was loved and adored by her family, friends and boyfriend, ‘ her family said in a statement.

“Helping people was what she loved to do in her job as a nurse and in her daily life”.

‘Kirsty, we love you and we will miss you dearly’.

Kirsty Boden, 28, died in the London terror attack.

A Flinders Uni nursing graduate Ms Boden had been living and working in London for a number of years as a health professional.

Fairfax Media has confirmed Ms Boden’s identity with a well-placed source who said authorities were nearly certain she had been killed in Saturday night’s terrorist attack.

‘I’m just your average dreamer, with a full time job and a constant longing to go where I haven’t been.

South Australian premier Jay Weatherill said his government would provide support to the families of South Australian victims of the London attack.

Recent posts detailed her travels in Milan, Sofia and Lisbon, and a trip to Kiev, Ukraine for the 2017 Eurovision song contest.

A CROWDFUNDING page has been set up to help the family of Sara Zelenak, who is missing after the terror attack in London on Saturday night.

'At risk of sounding cliche, life is short and we should all use the time we have wisely'.

‘I’ve contacted every hospital in London but they can’t give out patient details or even tell us if she has been admitted, ‘ he said.

Ms Zelenak was meant to be working on the night of the London Bridge attack which killed seven and injured 48 others but changed her plans at the last minute as the family which employs her as an au pair had given her the night off.

‘She can’t think how she got so lucky because she thought she was going to die, ‘ her grandfather Brian, who lives in Queensland’s Darling Downs, told AAP after speaking to her by phone on Monday morning. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Monday and again Tuesday that he had “very real concerns” for their safety.

“It’s a matter for DFAT to confirm the matter and to identify the particular Australian citizen that we’re gravely concerned about”.

London Metropolitan Police said it was working with the coroner to identify the deceased victims and had dispatched family liaison officers to work with their families.

The family asked for privacy to grieve Kirsty away from the public eye and said they will not be making any further comment on the “tragedy”.