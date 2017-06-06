Last week, Moon’s office said it found that four more launchers have since arrived in South Korea, but that defence officials didn’t mention them in policy briefings they gave in late May.

It said Wee did so because the South Korean and US militaries decided not to publicize the launchers’ arrivals.

President Moon Jae-in’s office said last week that it wasn’t briefed by defense officials about the arrival of four launchers for the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system.

Seoul and Washington decided in July a year ago to deploy one THAAD battery in southeast South Korea.

A THAAD battery is capable of firing up to 48 interceptor missiles and consists of six truck-mounted launchers, fire control and communication equipment as well as a powerful X-band radar. Two missile launchers were already deployed in South Korea’s southern county of Seongju, and the existence of four more had been widely suspected but never declared.

Moon ordered an initial investigation last week into the “intentional” omission of report to the new leader about the deployment of four THAAD mobile launchers to an unidentified US military base in South Korea.

The installation was agreed by the government of Moon’s predecessor Park Geun-hye, who was impeached and ousted over a corruption scandal.

Wee acknowledged giving such order and apparently told the top office that he made the judgment based on an agreement of confidentiality over THAAD between South Korea and the U.S. Russian Federation and China have, too, expressed deep concern over the controversial deployment of the American missile system on the Korean Peninsula.

Moon, meanwhile, reportedly intends to put the deployment on hold, saying that it should be discussed and approved by lawmakers before being fully ruled out.

“This “resolution”, which is said to have been drafted after a long “consultation” between the U.S. and China, places entities and individuals related with the DPRK’s nuclear and rocket program as a target of “additional sanctions”,”a spokesperson for the North Korean foreign ministry said, according to a dispatch by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), reports International Business Times”. The United States Navy has moved three carrier groups into the region and the THAAD missile defense system is now live in South Korea. During the election campaign, he said he would review a system that has enraged not only North Korea but also China, South Korea’s largest trading partner.