Southern California baby dies in family stabbing attack

A grandmother was being sought after she allegedly stabbed two of her young grandchildren, one fatally, and her adult daughter on Monday morning in Colton, authorities said.

Police said they thought the two women and two girls were living together in Colton.

Police were searching for Nicole Darrington Clark, 42.

Colton, Calif., police investigate the scene where a 6-month-old baby was killed and her sister and mother were hospitalized in critical condition after a stabbing attack at their apartment in Colton Monday, June 5, 2017.

Darrington Clark should be considered armed and risky and may be driving a black Hyundai Sonata, police said. Authorities received a 911 call at about 9:10 a.m. from a “hysterical” woman who said her mother had stabbed her and the caller’s two children in the 1400 block of Santo Antonio Drive, the Colton Police Department said.

Police say the daughter called 911 following the stabbing.

Mendez said she should be considered armed and unsafe.

Police initially said the child who died was 6 months old, but corrected that information Monday evening to say she was 18 months. But she recognized him and knew she’d be safe, he said.

Mendez, the Colton police spokesman, said police will do that in life-or-death situations. “I said ‘what happened?’ She said, ‘my mom grabbed me and started stabbing”.

Patty Williams, a neighbor, observed the children’s mother and said, “She was stabbed everywhere”.

“I’m sad”, Williams said. “My heart I feel like my soul left my body because this is disgusting”.

A Southern California woman suspected of stabbing her daughter and two granddaughters previously pleaded guilty to stabbing her son and throwing her daughter out of a van while driving on the freeway in 2005.

This story is developing.