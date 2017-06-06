Special PIA flights for Qatar to bring back stranded pilgrims

Saudi Arabian Airlines, Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia, Fly Dubai and Gulf Air have suspended all their flights to Qatar after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE and Bahrain cut their diplomatic ties on Monday, BDNews24.com reported. Yemen, Libya’s eastern-based government, and the Maldives joined later.

The West Texas Intermediate for July delivery lost $0.26 to settle at $47.40 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while Brent crude for August delivery erased 0.48 dollar to close at $49.47 a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

The nations also said they planned to cut air and sea traffic. It did not elaborate. While Qatar is an ally of the U.S., the powers cutting ties with Qatar are Washington’s primary Arab allies, which means the diplomatic crisis could deteriorate Qatar-U.S. relations and even potentially cut Washington off its access to its Qatari military base.

According to the presidential sources, Erdoğan phoned Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Jaber al-Ahmad al-Sabah and Russian President Vladimir Putin and called for a diplomatic solution to escalating tension.

Qatar’s foreign minister said early on June 6 that Kuwait is trying to mediate the dispute, which includes charges that Doha supports Iran and Shi’ite rebel groups in the region backed by Tehran. Qatar, and their state-sponsored media outlet, Al Jazeera, have denied these claims.

Gulf Arab states and Egypt have long resented Qatar’s support for Islamists, especially the Muslim Brotherhood which they regard as a risky political enemy. Tehran has come to the aid of Qatar, calling for greater dialogue, highlighting the tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran in geopolitical matters in the region. Residents and visitors of those countries must leave Qatar within 14 days.

The Qatari diplomatic crisis could become a major obstacle for the U.S.in its efforts to eradicate ISIS in the region, as Qatar hosts a major US military base that commands the America-led air campaign against the militant group. However, it remains a key patron of the Islamic Hamas movement, which rules the Gaza Strip. Western officials have also accused Qatar of allowing funding of Sunni extremists like Al-Qaida’s branch in Syria.

“Now is a time that we should be more united than ever”, said Aamer Hassan, a Canadian living in Qatar.

“I believe Iran’s actions speak louder than anyone’s words, and they are going to incite the Global community in that region to try to block” what he said were Tehran’s efforts in places such as Syria and Yemen to destabilize the region.