Spelling Bee Champ Asked to Spell Covfefe Superfan TV

Champion of National Spelling Bee 2017 Ananya Vinay was invited to CNN’s “New Day” and was asked by the host to spell one final word that was “covfefe“.

The seventh-grade student spelled both of her words – humerus and hypertrophy – correctly in rounds 2 and 3 on Wednesday.

Ananya then asked for which part of speech is it, to which co-host Chris Cuomo said “it could be a noun, but may be used as a verb and as an insult”. Vinay will take home more than $40,000 in cash and prizes. She called the win “really awesome”. “I knew them all”, she said.

Vinay got the opportunity to deliver the finishing blow when Rajeev incorrectly spelled “marram“, a kind of beach grass.

The winning word was "marocain", which is a dress fabric made of a wrap of silk or rayon with a filling of other yarns. It was the first time since 2013 that the bee trophy has gone to a single victor. This is the second trip to the national competition for Vogoti, who won the Florida Times-Union Regional Spelling Bees each of the last two years.

Ananya’s victory broke the bee’s three-year streak of ending in a tie. She also plans to put some of the money in an account for college. “In the last few weeks”, she admitted, “just to motivate me to study more”.

Ananya barely cracked a smile even when her parents and younger brother stormed onto the stage to embrace her as the confetti fell.

Like any spelling bee contestant, Ananya asks questions about the word to try and understand it better.

The bee tested participants’ knowledge of Webster’s Unabridged dictionary. It had added a tiebreaker test, but it did not come into play.

Trump initially tweeted the made-up word Tuesday, appearing to attempt to spell "coverage" in another attack of the media.