Standard Life Investments LTD Maintains Position in American Tower Corp (AMT)

Mirae Asset Global Limited holds 0.08% of its portfolio in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) for 35,877 shares. American Tower Corp New now has $56.31B valuation. It is down 23.66% since June 5, 2016 and is uptrending. About shares traded. American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) has risen 23.66% since June 5, 2016 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.96% the S&P500. Broad Run Llc reported 10.33% stake. 59,142 shares of the company traded hands. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,360,347.52. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Nucor Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.71 billion market cap company.

The stock decreased 3.70% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $13.52. AmTrust Financial Services Inc (AFSI) has declined 53.49% since June 5, 2016 and is downtrending. It has outperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. It also reduced Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) stake by 208,842 shares and now owns 434,330 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2016 Q4. Its down 0.25, from 1.41 in 2016Q3. 101 funds opened positions while 258 raised stakes. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.84. Rare Infra Ltd accumulated 1.66M shares. Natixis reported 0.04% in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT). Condor Cap Management holds 0.38% of its portfolio in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) for 16,135 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter has 0% invested in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT). Shufro Rose Company Lc invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. American Tower Corp had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 17.37%. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. The United Kingdom-based Blackrock Gru has invested 0.18% in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT). American Tower Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is now 117.17%.

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc.is an insurance holding company. Zimmer Partners Limited Partnership invested 1.08% of its portfolio in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT). Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Therefore 92% are positive.

NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, August 10 with “Buy”. On Friday, April 28 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. On Monday, October 31 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, American Tower Corp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.67. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of American Tower Corp in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Pacific Crest upped their price objective on American Tower Corp to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 6 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, January 4.

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. During the same period a year ago, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. AMT’s profit will be $658.78 million for 21.27 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $99.72 and a 12-month high of $137.12.

Since December 12, 2016, it had 0 buys, and 13 sales for $50.67 million activity. Sharma Amit sold $9.25M worth of stock or 88,904 shares. Mark Asset Mngmt has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT). $469,812 worth of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) was sold by SHARBUTT DAVID E. TAICLET JAMES D JR also sold $4.13M worth of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) shares. Blair William Il invested in 4,553 shares.

Analyst recommendations and estimates are for informational purposes only and should be used along with a number of other factors when considering an investment position. Also Fool.com published the news titled: “3 Terrible Reasons to Sell Nucor Corporation” on May 09, 2017. More interesting news about Apple Inc. Its up 0.06, from 0.97 in 2016Q3. Fenimore Asset Mgmt invested in 103,984 shares. 96 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. Sterling Cap reported 69,283 shares. 2,215 were accumulated by Amica Retiree Medical Tru. Gluskin Sheff stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE). Daiwa Secs Group Inc stated it has 11,050 shares. Calvert Inv Mgmt holds 0.22% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) or 98,156 shares. Independent Order Of Foresters owns 2,900 shares or 0.26% of their U.S. portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% in Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. North Amer Mngmt Corporation accumulated 150,384 shares. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.59. (NYSE:PFE) stake by 213,078 shares and now owns 786,922 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 325,235 shares. (NASDAQ:EXPE), 24 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Analysts and investors will be looking ahead to the next company earnings report which is scheduled to be on or around 2017-07-27 for the period ending 2017-06-30. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $130 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, December 22 by Macquarie Research. The company was maintained on Monday, November 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. Atlantic Securities upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, June 20 report. Zacks has “Hold” rating and $100 target. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, April 19 by Evercore. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 11 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, May 2. Moffett Nathanson maintained it with “Buy” rating and $140 target in Thursday, March 17 report.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.