Standoff with police leads to long list of charges

Windsor police responded to a non-existent domestic dispute Sunday and ended up arresting four robbery suspects after a seven-hour standoff.

Windsor Police said the Humane Society was on standby but would not say why. Shortly after officers surrounded the house, two men and one woman came outside and were arrested.

Investigation revealed that a fourth person remained in the residence, refused to exit, and barricaded himself inside. The man finally surrendered around 3:20 p.m. No one was injured and police are saying there is no risk to the public.

Windsor police were initially called for a domestic dispute where a weapon might have been involved.

Officers say there was an incident in a home on Marion Ave., near Erie St., around 8:30am Sunday, which was believed to be a dispute involving a gun. The victim of the robbery said he knew the people involved.

Police charged a 43-year old man with robbery and extortion.

Jamie Fox, 37, from Windsor is charged with robbery, breach of recognizance. He also arrested for outstanding warrants for the charges of assault causing bodily harm, failing to attend court and breach of probation.

An arrest warrant has been issued for another man who is charged with robbery and driving without a licence in connection to the robbery. 4830 or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).