Stanley Cup Finals: Viktor Arvidsson scores on diving pass from Mike Fisher

That’s hockey. Game 1 was certainly not Pittsburgh’s best game, and with the way Nashville was playing that night, should have gone to the Predators. It turned out to be a nice gift to Arvidsson from Fisher, even though Fisher’s the one celebrating a birthday today.

For now, he insists he is happy enough just to sit on the floor as long as he plays.

Somehow, Pittsburgh has advanced to the Stanley Cup Final without much from Kessel at 5-on-5. Game 5 is Thursday night.

The 24-year-old undrafted rookie, who didn’t score in nine games during the regular season, has three goals in six playoff games. “We know that, and we’re going to have to continue to be strong defensively to have success against this hockey club”.

The Stanley Cup Final just keeps getting more and more intriguing.

Sidney Crosby scored his first goal in the series after not getting a shot on goal in Game 3.

The Predators are 8-1 at home this postseason, while the Penguins are 13-2 in the playoffs coming off a loss under Sullivan.

Rinne back in the groove: After looking mediocre in the first two games of the series, Rinne has raised his game to where it was at in the first three rounds. “It wasn’t feeling great right away, but we were able to make it feel better”. We did a good job of that tonight. Or maybe it was holding Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin to zero shots? He became the first defenseman with three points in a period in a Stanley Cup Final game since Larry Murphy had three assists for Pittsburgh on May 23, 1991, against Minnesota.

Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said Crosby and Malkin simply command a lot of attention, and he doesn’t want to interfere with their instincts on when to pass or shoot. The Nashville crowd was absolutely electric from start to finish. You can also watch online and via the NBC Sports App.

Malkin said pointedly- I don’t have time (on the power play). Craig Smith took advantage of a Pittsburgh turnover in the neutral zone and roared in on a breakaway, beating Murray to the glove side to make it 4-1. Pittsburgh lost a challenge for goalie interference.

In the next 10 minutes, Pittsburgh had a chance to really apply the pressure. He also moved into 20th all-time in National Hockey League playoff points but the Predators clamped down after that.

His best may have been his stop on Chris Kunitz’s breakaway at 3:29 of the second.

That goal, which came 3:45 into the second period, stood as the game victor, Gaudreau’s second in three days. Nashville needs to ensure fans can’t throw stuff at players leaving the ice, even if they are just towels. But it’s probably not a coincidence that he hasn’t scored in five games and during that stretch, the power play is 2-for-17 (11.8 percent).

Crosby had another breakaway almost midway through the period, and Rinne stopped him not once, but twice.

If scoring isn’t in the cards for Crosby, the faceoff dot is another arena where he can make an impact offensively, especially on the man advantage.

“Obviously we would like them to put more pucks on the net”, said Sullivan.

Arvidsson made it a 3-1 Nashville lead with his first goal since the end of the first round. Hopefully the play on the ice matches the storylines off it.

The fact that Crosby and Malkin went without a shot was a talking point following Game 3. “We just got to hit the net”. It was basically win or face the inevitable for Nashville in Game 3.

Bonino pointed out the player who replaced him – Carl Hagelin – is a veteran who’s more than capable of stepping in.