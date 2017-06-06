Star-studded “One Love Manchester” raises £2million+

The One Love Manchester concert dedicated to the victims of the terror attacks in the city was filled with emotional moments, one of which saw Ariana Grande comforting a schoolgirl on stage as she cried.

Between text message and online donations, the show – which featured performances by Grande, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, The Black Eyed Peas, Coldplay and more – raised $3.49 million, the British Red Cross announced.

Two weeks ago, on May 22, a deadly blast occurred at the entrance to Manchester Arena at the end of USA singer Ariana Grande’s concert, claiming the lives of at least 22 and injuring nearly 120 others. Held at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, several people who went to the May 22 concert also attended.

“So happy to see that last night’s concert in Manchester proved that love always prevails”, he writes on the social media site. Authorities have said the attack started with a van plowing into pedestrians and then involved three men using large knives to attack people in bars and restaurants at a nearby market. At least seven people have died, about 50 others sustained injuries. We won’t let this divide us. Prior to the benefit concert, Ariana Grande’s label, Universal Music Group, pledged $500,000 in support of the Manchester victims. “Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before”. Variety reports that the BBC One aired the concert live and garnered a huge audience. ABC plans a one-hour highlight special following its NBA Finals telecast.