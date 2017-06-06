SteamVR is coming to Mac-and Apple says it will actually work

Along with the new High Sierra version of the macOS, Apple introduced Metal 2, the company’s advanced graphics technology that will support VR rendering and external GPUs (Apple’s new 27-inch iMac and iMac Pro will support VR right out of the box).

Apple has announced that its new Metal 2 Developer Kit, which launches later today, will support external graphics units over Thunderbolt 3.

When High Sierra launches, it will support virtual reality with the HTC Vive headset and VR content created with the popular Unity and Unreal game engines.

You will no longer have to dual boot Windows on your iMac computers to reap the benefits of virtual reality advancements.

Senior Vice President Craig Federighi confirmed that “Valve is bringing SteamVR to Mac”.

If you’ve not been watching Apple’s WWDC 2017 conference then you might have missed the company mentioning virtual reality (VR).

While newer home Mac systems will come with the kind of horsepower needed to render HTC Vive-ready content at a comfortable 90 frames-per-second refresh (a number that ILM said they had reached with their demo), Federighi also announced a new GPU enclosure for less-powerful Mac systems.

Apple demonstrated the capabilities of VR on a MacBook by showing off a Vive HTC demo.

We built Vive to be an open and always growing platform for VR. “Vive is driving the VR industry forward, and in just the last month alone, we have partnered with the world’s most prominent and innovative tech giants including Google, Intel and Apple, who are aligning their VR efforts around Vive”.