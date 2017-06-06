SteamVR is now on Apple Mac, here’s how you can use it

No release date or price was confirmed, nor did Apple comment on options for older systems without TB3 support.

Along with the new High Sierra version of the macOS, Apple introduced Metal 2, the company’s advanced graphics technology that will support VR rendering and external GPUs (Apple’s new 27-inch iMac and iMac Pro will support VR right out of the box). It’s interesting too that Apple focused on creatives and content creation – the Mac has never been known as a gaming platform, so focusing on its core creative user base is a smart, stealthy way to differentiate itself and please its hardcore audience. The tech giant has listed on its official website a Sonnet chassis with Thunderbolt 3 support and a 350-watt power supply.

Update: In a subtle move, Apple mentioned working on VR goggles in a joking manner during one of its live demos.

A Star Wars virtual reality demo, running on an iMac. To that end, Apple announced a commitment to VR, with senior vice president Craig Federighi confirming that “Valve is bringing SteamVR to Mac”, Arstechnica reports. SteamVR is the software which is said to power most virtual reality headsets now available on the market such as HTC Vive.

Apple will offer its own Thunderbolt 3 enclosure with an AMD Radeon RX 580 (a VR-capable card, I might add) to developers building for Mac.

We built Vive to be an open and always growing platform for VR. The idea is to give Mac owners who’ve always wanted and needed a bit more horsepower the extra juice required to work on graphically intensive VR and 3D applications and games.