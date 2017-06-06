Steinberg Global Asset Management Takes Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)

The firm owned 10,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. The Rgm Capital Llc holds 1.58 million shares with $66.82M value, up from 1.28M last quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.78B market cap company. (NASDAQ CTXS) traded up 0.16% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.56. About 371,819 shares traded.

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Citrix Systems, Inc. It has outperformed by 9.72% the S&P500.

Rgm Capital Llc increased Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) stake by 23.66% reported in 2016Q4 SEC filing. 25 shares of the stock were exchanged. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 2,431 shares. Lam Research Corp now has $26.09 billion valuation. 242.80 million shares or 0.47% more from 241.66 million shares in 2016Q3 were reported. The stock had a trading volume of 632,492 shares. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 107.86% since June 5, 2016 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 91.16% the S&P500.

Several research firms have commented on CTXS. Therefore 63% are positive. Transocean Ltd had 67 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Zevin Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 16,445 shares. On Friday, December 16 the stock rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Underperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, July 27. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, October 20. The rating was maintained by Standpoint Research with “Hold” on Sunday, August 9. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 18,168 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.04% or 7,900 shares in its portfolio. Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) has risen 13.80% since June 5, 2016 and is uptrending. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.themarketsdaily.com/2017/06/05/citrix-systems-inc-ctxs-position-held-by-joel-isaacson-co-llc-updated-updated.html.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q4 2016. Its down 0.22, from 1.12 in 2016Q3. 13D Lc invested in 3.06% or 83,685 shares. 35 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. Qs Invsts Limited reported 151,590 shares stake. Utd Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 415,686 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest invested in 0.13% or 154,400 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc owns 6,035 shares. 12,634 were accumulated by Ghp Advisors Inc. Pinnacle Assocs has invested 2.69% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 11,700 shares. Aberdeen Asset Mgmt Public Limited Com Uk has invested 0.03% in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG). Security National Tru reported 112 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 127,600 shares. The cloud computing company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 690,049 shares. Evanston Invs Inc Dba Evanston has invested 2.17% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). At Natl Bank holds 8,173 shares. Old Mutual Customised Solutions (Proprietary) Limited reported 3,700 shares. Beacon reported 0.12% stake. The stock has “Sell” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, June 1. Belliveau Vincent also sold $2.12M worth of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $87.99. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.85 EPS, down 14.14% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.99 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $129.32 million for 24.61 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. The Hillsdale Investment Management Inc holds 3,370 shares with $3.01M value, down from 4,520 last quarter. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.12. (NASDAQ:CTXS), 10 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Robert W. Baird upgraded Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) rating on Wednesday, July 29. Mizuho maintained Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) on Monday, January 25 with “Sector Perform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, April 21. On Thursday, January 28 the stock rating was upgraded by JMP Securities to “Mkt Perform”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $77 target in Wednesday, July 27 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, April 21. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, April 21. In other Citrix Systems news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,639 shares of company stock worth $1,450,648. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 14,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th.

Investors sentiment is 0.77 in 2016 Q4. Its the same as in 2016Q3. It is without change, as 42 investors sold CTXS shares while 214 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in DST Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) on Tuesday, February 28 to “Neutral” rating. Concannon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0% in Citrix Systems, Inc. Lpl Finance holds 19,636 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bright Rock Cap Mgmt Limited Liability owns 73,000 shares for 2.02% of their portfolio. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 172,442 shares. Moreover, Earnest Prtnrs has 0% invested in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) for 375 shares. Fiduciary Trust holds 0.13% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Princeton Alpha Ltd Partnership has 11,801 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Incorporated reported 75,000 shares. Alexandria Capital Ltd, a Virginia-based fund reported 14 shares. Washington Tru Bancshares has 15 shares. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Blackrock Advisors Lc accumulated 196,367 shares. Highland Cap Management Lp has 0.02% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) shares. $618,586 worth of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. Northwestern Corp was raised too.

Daily – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings for Citrix Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com’s FREE daily email newsletter.