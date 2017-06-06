Sterling turns positive after ICM poll shows Conservatives with 11 point lead

Sterling slipped around 0.5 per cent against the dollar overnight into Monday, before stabilising at around $1.2894 according to Reuters data.

After attackers rammed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbed revellers in nearby bars on Saturday in the third terrorist attack in Britain in the last three months, Prime Minister Theresa May said Thursday’s national election would go ahead.

The pound, earlier trading at $1.2885, touched the day’s high of $1.2911 after the poll came out, up 0.1 percent on the day.

Polls have results ranging from an increased majority for the Conservatives to a hung parliament – worrying investors who had bet a landslide win for May would translate into a stronger bargaining position in Britain’s exit talks with the European Union, which begin on June 19.

The pound has been buffeted over the past two weeks as polls have depicted a tightening race, raising the possibility of a hung parliament.

“There’s greater two-way risk (to sterling)”.

“There is a very simple rule of thumb: the larger the Conservative majority becomes, the more positive that is for sterling”, Adam Cole, head of global foreign exchange strategy at Royal Bank of Canada, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television before the attack.

Investors increased their bets against the pound versus the dollar in the week up to last Tuesday, the first increase in net “short” positions since May surprised financial markets with her announcement of the snap election.

The pound is steady after briefly falling on Monday morning as investors reacted to the weekend terror attack in London Bridge and await the outcome of Thursday’s general election.

“We expect only limited market impact, especially as the main focus remains on politics”, Credit Agricole strategists wrote in a note to clients.