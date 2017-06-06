Steve Kerr Gets Massive Ovation Before Game 2

Warriors 2017 NBA Finals on ABC7 Kerr said he decided Sunday morning that he is able to return to coaching for the first time since Game 2 of the first round of the playoffs against Portland.

Kevin Love provided a needed scoring boost in Game 2 after Kyrie Irving did the same in Game 1 but nearly no one else came through, sending the Cavs to a 132-113 loss and an 0-2 series deficit. With Golden State having home court the last three years, we know it’s going to be tough.

“Much more physical today than we were in Game One”. And we forced them to 20 turnovers and they still beat us pretty good.

“That’s why he prepared the staff the way he did in his absence, and he came back and we just wanted to keep the ball rolling”.

They have to do it quickly or Cavs-Warriors III could end up being a much shorter series than the first two editions of the Finals trilogy that the teams split. The Warriors squandered a 3-1 lead to the Cavs a year ago to miss a repeat.

The 32-year-old playmaker has won a road game in 35 of 38 playoff series over his 12 National Basketball Association playoff campaigns, last failing to do so with Cleveland against Orlando in the 2009 Eastern Conference finals. Curry recorded his first career postseason triple-double with 32 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, while Durant contributed 33 points, 13 rebounds and six assists while moving two wins from his first ring.

After the game James said that despite losing by 19 points, his team played better that in the first meeting.

More help from his teammates would go a long way too.

But judging from a recent comment made by Golden state guard Stephen Curry, it looks like the distaste is mutual. “But it’s definitely great to see him over there and have him talking in the timeouts and out there leading us”.

James was equally spectacular with his own triple-double of 29 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds, but yet again didn’t get almost enough help to keep up with Golden State’s depth despite Kevin Love’s 27 points and 19 from Kyrie Irving. “I did that. I’m excited, and it’s good to be back”. “But I understand the road is very challenging, especially when you get to this level”.

“I don’t get caught up in what I’ve done over the years”, James said.