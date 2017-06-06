Steve Smith scathing of Aussies after lucky escape

Owing to the wet outfield and continuous rainfall, the second encounter of the ICC Champions Trophy, between Australia and New Zealand, was called off at Edgbaston, Birmingham on 2 June.

“A little bit of weather around”, said New Zealand’s captain Kane Williamson.

“We had a pretty big total to chase down and those can go sort of one or two ways”.

“But we’ve obviously got to be better in these shorter tournaments from ball one”.

“I thought it was probably one of the worst bowling displays that we’ve put on for a very long time“, Smith said.

This was both sides’ first match in the Champions Trophy, a tournament featuring the world’s top eight ODI teams. “We gave them a lot of freebies and it was pretty ordinary, to be honest with you”.

Williamson, who played the second fiddle till Ronchi was at the crease, then took the onus on himself to guide New Zealand’s innings and together with Ross Taylor (46) played aggressively to share 99 runs in just 18.1 overs for the second wicket.

Josh Hazlewood did the bulk of the damage with six for 52 but his figures could not disguise poor returns for fellow quicks Mitchell Starc (0/52) and Pat Cummins (1/67).

“We certainly would have preferred to be in New Zealand’s position when we came off at the end”. It was pretty ordinary. “We still had a lot of work to do and they’ve got a quality bowling attack as well, so we perhaps got away with one there”.

Australia had just one warm-up match since arriving in England, with the only two days of rain the squad have experienced since arriving more than two weeks ago being at Edgbaston when they are due to play.

New Zealand will look to revive their Champions Trophy campaign by beating England in Cardiff today after a frustrating start to the one-day global tournament. If anyone had reason to be frustrated by events it was him, unfortunately run out moments after reaching his first ton against New Zealand’s rivals and then denied the result his knock deserved. I think we’ll be better for the run, all the bowlers. “So you’ve got to turn it around quickly now and control what you can control”.

“The nature of this tournament is every game is basically knockout-style”.

The Australians travel to London tonight ahead of their match against Bangladesh on Monday at The Oval, where rain is again forecast to play a major role.

“We did not bowl well at all so that’s something we need to look at and improve on for the next game”.