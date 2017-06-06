Sturgeon sees independence from UK by 2025 – ITV

Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon has put her lifetime dream of independence centre of her party’s election campaign, but critics say it is an obsession that has blinded her to other key issues.

In the last election, the SNP won 56 of the 59 seats that were up for grabs in Scotland, with Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Tories each winning just one seat.

NICOLA Sturgeon now says she believes Scotland will be independent by 2025 – despite demanding a second referendum next year.

Nicola Sturgeon in the Drawing Room in Bute House, Edinburgh.

“Look, you’re putting arbitrary dates in my … you know, I believe Scotland will be independent, I’ve always believed that.” she added when pressed for a date.

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May has rebuffed Sturgeon’s call for another referendum, promising in her Conservative party’s manifesto to block a second vote “unless there is public consent for it to happen”.

“In 2014, we were told if we voted Yes we would impale our place in the EU”.

Mrs May insisted the Tories have “the plan, we have the vision, we have the leadership” to build a fairer and more prosperous nation, but she said she could only do this with the backing of voters. “So, Scotland voted [to remain] to-amongst other things-protect its place in the European Union“, she told ITV, according to the Telegraph.

However, Ms Sturgeon refused, saying it is not the place of a politician to “dictate to a country its future” despite claims from the studio audience that she is “losing a lot of votes from SNP supporters”.

Pointing out that voters north of the border had backed Remain, she added: “So, basically, what we’re now being told is, you know, “shut up, Scotland, because nobody in the rest of the United Kingdom is interested in what you want to say”.

Ms Sturgeon said she expects to be “judged” on her education pledge at the next Holyrood election, arguing her party was taking action. “That is a democratically unsustainable position”.

“Brexit matters because it is the basis of everything”, she said. “Now, I’m not in charge of that timetable and that process”.

While campaigning at a health centre in Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire, the First Minister said the SNP could help deny May and the “arrogant” Tories a majority at Westminster.

She added that her daughter had been a “very determined” child, who announced she was going to become a lawyer aged five.