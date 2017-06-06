Subban trolls Crosby, bringing bag of mouthwash

The eventual game-winning goal started out not as a goal at all.

“It’s hard to win when you score one goal”, Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. It was Arvidsson’s first goal since Game 4 of the first round, on a night where he looked fantastic. A quick video review confirmed that the puck did cross the line. He got the Penguins on the scoreboard late in the first, converting on a breakaway to even the score at 1 after banking the puck off of the right post and by Rinne. With 3:23 left, Nashville sealed the victory with Filip Forsberg’s empty-net goal. The Final is now tied 2-2. In obvious pain, Subban left the ice, but he returned.

“We were in a tough hole against a really good team, came home and took care of the home games with the help of all our great fans”, Rinne said. He made 27 saves in the win while Matt Murray made 28 saves on the 33 shots he faced. His record in this postseason is now 5-3.

Recall that Rinne finished the first two games of the series with.636 and.840 save percentages, while Murray had marks of.885 and.974. Nashville is now 54-34-13 overall and 32-9-9 at home. Sixteen seconds after the second save, Frederick Gaudreau then capitalized on the momentum with a wraparound that wasn’t a goal until it was reviewed, and the Preds had seized the lead. Goalie Matt Murray, who allowed five goals in the span of 15 shots, also has never lost when starting a game either after a Pittsburgh loss (9-0) or a playoff loss of his own (7-0).

Yes, the Nashville Predators lean on their defensemen not only to smother the NHL’s best attackers, but also to score in bunches. And if Rinne can keep this up – and the Predators can continue to get depth scoring from the unlikeliest sources – the Penguins won’t have a chance. It was one of four shots on goal for Crosby in the game. The series is now tied at 2-2. They were credited with 16 giveaways and two of them turned directly into goals for the Predators.

Spare players have filled all the stalls at Bridgestone Arena, leaving Gaudreau to dress at a chair and table set up at one end of the room during the Stanley Cup playoffs. With his goal, Crosby now has 161 career playoff points and moved past Mike Bossy, Gordie Howe, Al MacInnis and Bobby Smith for 20th all-time by himself.

After going pointless through three rounds, Captain Mike Fisher now has four assists in the Stanley Cup Final.

The lead didn’t last long. Obviously the Penguins would like to win tonight and every night, but the chance to go home to a possible Cup-clinching affair gives them the same kind of desperation as the Predators.

“He was unbelievable”, Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said of Rinne.

NOTES: The Predators used the same lineup as they did in Game 2, scratching LW Cody McLeod as well as C Vern Fiddler.

Nick Bonino sure tried to play for the Penguins. A lot of times, whether you win or lose is outside your control, so you just worry about stopping the puck and worry about the things you can control.