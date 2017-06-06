Sudan expresses concern over Arab-Qatar rift, offers to mediate

In March 2014, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain recalled their ambassadors from Qatar over that rift.

Qatar imports almost all of its food, 40 percent of which comes from Saudi Arabia.

Robert Gates, the former USA defence secretary was quoted by Financial Times as saying Tuesday that the U.S. should demand that Doha should be more aggressive in shutting down terror financing, or risk a downgrading of the US’s military presence in the country. “As I said before, aggression and occupation will have no result but instability”, Hamid Aboutalebi, deputy chief of staff of Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani, tweeted, referring to the coalition’s involvement in Yemen.

Monday’s announcement came less than a month after US President Donald Trump visited Saudi Arabia to cement ties with Riyadh and called for a united front among Muslim countries against extremism.

This rift with Qatar “just emphasizes the lack of unity”, Ibish said.

“We can export any kind of agricultural products and food from Iranian ports of Bandar Abbas, Bandar Lengeh and Bushehr”, Nourani told Fars, which is believed to be affiliated to Iran’s hardline Revolutionary Guards.

Supply difficulties quickly developed.

Qatar Airways does not break down revenue figures for the Gulf region.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the move was rooted in longstanding differences and urged the parties to resolve them.

“While we think the near-term impact of the crisis is easily containable by Qatar, which has substantial resources it can employ, we see considerable risks regarding the economic and financial impact of these sanctions the longer they remain in place”, Citi analysts said.

Qatar hosts the largest USA airbase in the region, which is crucial to the fight against Islamic State group jihadists, and is set to host the 2022 football World Cup. The Muslim Brotherhood government was then removed by Egyptian military.

Etihad, AirArbai, Saudi Arabian Airlines and flydubai have also discountinued routes to Doha, Qatar.

It also hosts the forward headquarters of Centcom, the United States military’s central command in the Middle East.

The move follows criticism over Qatar’s support of what many Arab nations consider terrorist organizations. But Egypt and the Gulf Arab states resent Qatar’s support for Islamists, especially the Muslim Brotherhood, which they see as a political enemy.

The Saudi Ports Authority has notified shipping agents not to accept vessels flying Qatari flags or ships owned by Qatari companies or individuals, it said on its Twitter account on Monday, adding that Qatari goods would not be allowed to be unloaded in Saudi ports. The Brotherhood denies this, saying it supports only peaceful politics. Doha-based satellite news network Al-Jazeera reported trucks carrying food had begun to line up on the Saudi side of the border, apparently stranded.

Later in the day, the kingdom shut the Saudi bureau of al Jazeera. “[The hackers] will be prosecuted according to the law”, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar’s foreign minister, said on Wednesday.

In Riyadh, Trump made an impassioned appeal to Arab and Islamic leaders to “drive out” terrorists, while singling out Iran as a key source of funding and support for militant groups. The small country of Qatar and it’s alongside Saudi Arabia. Coercion is never the solution.

Qatar Airways said on its official website it had suspended all flights to Saudi Arabia.

Qatar and the countries that have broken relations with it have “a fundamental clashing [of] opinions of how to operate or with whom you should operate”.

The Qatar Stock Exchange tumbled eight percent on opening and eventually closed down 7.58 percent. At that time, travel links were maintained.