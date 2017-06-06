Sudan urges reconciliation to end Gulf row with Qatar

The three countries have also banned their citizens from travelling to Qatar.

The political developments which compelled Federation Internationale de Football Association to monitor the preparations at the present time, include the snapping of diplomatic ties with Qatar by nations like the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrein, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Yemen, Libya’s National Transition Council and Maldives and the temporary banning of airline by some countries.

Saudi Arabia today shut the local office of Qatar’s Al-Jazeera global news channel after the kingdom and other Arab states severed ties with the emirate.

Budget carriers, such as Fly Dubai and Air Arabia, have also cancelled routes to Doha. Some reports suggest that on Monday morning Qatar’s stock market tanked while there are reports that people were queued up outside grocery stores to stock up if the Saudi blockade gets worse.

Egypt has for years been keen that action should be taken against the Muslim Brotherhood, whose support by Qatar was given as a reason for the diplomatic action.”Egypt has been waiting to take this decision for a long time”, said Egyptian political analyst Ashraf al-Ashry.

About 40% of Qatar’s food is believed to come by lorry from its Gulf neighbour.

Monday’s move came after Qatar alleged that hackers last month took over the site of its state-run news agency and published what it called fake comments alleged to be from its ruling emir about Iran and Israel, Al Ahram newspaper reported.

Last month, reports quoted Qatari leader Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani as questioning USA hostility toward Iran and claiming “tensions” between Qatar and the United States.

Qatar long has denied funding extremists, though Western officials have accused Qatar of allowing or even encouraging funding of Sunni extremists like al-Qaida’s branch in Syria, once known as the Nusra Front. The issue is important because of his pledge to keep Egypt safe from militant violence and the fact that this violence continues, with Islamic State and groups the government links to the Brotherhood continuing to stage attacks.

Saudi Arabia also said Qatari troops would be pulled from the ongoing war in Yemen.

Is Saudi to blame for IS?

He emphasized that Iran had always stressed that any problem in the Middle East should be resolved by the countries of the region.

A diplomatic crisis is only the latest complication as Qatar prepares to host the 2022 World Cup.

The ministry added that the decision taken by the four Gulf nations would not affect the normal lives of its citizens and residents.

Almost 90% of Qatar’s population are migrant workers, many of whom are working on the construction boom fuelled by the successful World Cup bid.