Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly: Putin Brushes Off Election Interference Accusations

“There’s a theory that Kennedy’s assassination was arranged by the United States intelligence services”, he explained.

“So if this theory is correct, and that can’t be ruled out, then what could be easier, in this day and age, than using all the technical means at the disposal of the intelligence services, and using those means to organise some attacks, and then pointing the finger at Russian Federation”.

“That’s it. I didn’t even really talk to him. And people here have the right to express their point of view”, Putin said.

“This isn’t for us to get into, these are your domestic political squabbles”.

“We didn’t have any relationship at all”, the Russian president said of Trump.

He added, “If Mr. Flynn and I had this kind of interaction, while you and I, we have spent an entire day together, and Mr. Flynn was sacked from his job, you then should be arrested and put in jail”.

“There was a time when he used to come to Moscow”, he continued. And then afterwards, I was told, ‘You know, there was an American gentleman.

Comey, who was leading the Federal Bureau of Investigation probe into alleged Russian meddling in last year’s U.S. presidential election, was sacked by Mr Trump last month, four years into his 10-year term. Even his astonished comment that Americans have “lost their senses” for thinking Russian Federation might gather compromising information on American businessmen in his country sounded disingenuous. Do you think we’re gathering compromising information on all of them right now or something? “Have you all lost your senses over there?”

"The other thing is that I am deeply convinced that no interference from the outside, in any country, even a small one, let alone in such a vast and great power as the United States, can influence the final outcome of the elections".

Since the election, reporting has revealed that Russia’s ambassador to the US, Sergey Kislyak, met with several top Trump campaign advisers during the campaign and presidential transition, including Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, and Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn. “You created a sensation out of nothing and out of this sensation, you turned it into a weapon of war against the current president”. “Your lives must be boring”.

“I made my speech”. “You don’t do that I think by invoking executive privilege on a conversation you had apparently with nobody else in the room”.

In the end, the interview accomplished what Putin and Kelly needed – she got a big name for her debut episode and he got a forum to push back angrily against American media and intelligence services.

Despite the Russian president’s nonchalant approach to the probe and possible outcome, the House Intelligence Committee has already issued a subpoena to Flynn, asking him for any documents showing his business ties and seeking testimony from the former adviser.