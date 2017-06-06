Survation Poll Gives Tories Just 1 Point Lead Over Labour

And Jeremy Corbyn sparked fury among Tories by suggesting the government were in part to blame for the new wave of terror after cutting police numbers by 20,000.

Instead, Mrs May said she had protected the police budget since 2015 as well as ring-fencing counter-terrorism cash as Home Secretary and then PM.

Speaking after the London attack, Mrs May said the three attacks represented a new trend of people and small groups inspired by the same evil ideology of Islamist extremism.

The Sun has a story about Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn proposing a garden tax which will “clobber” more than 10 million people, while the Mail carries a double page spread about Mr Corbyn and his suggested sympathy for the IRA and Hamas.

Everybody needs to go about their lives as they normally would.

The Labour leader said he backed similar calls by “very responsible people” who are “very worried” about her record.

Theresa May’s party was unchanged on 45% in the ICM poll for the Guardian, 11 points clear of Labour, which was up one on 34%, while the Liberal Democrats were unchanged on 8% and Ukip on 5%.

The party’s lead continued to evaporate following last month’s Manchester Arena bombing, which left 22 dead, although pollsters put the narrowing to Labour’s policy proposals rather than the attack.

In a speech outside Downing Street the prime minister said: “We need to work with allied, democratic governments to reach global agreements that regulate cyberspace to prevent the spread of extremism and terrorist planning”.

“Jeremy Corbyn’s boasted that he’s opposed every single piece of anti-terrorist legislation since he came into Parliament”.

“We won’t make ourselves safer by making ourselves less free”. Mr Corbyn also called for “some hard conversations” with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states, saying they have “funded and fuelled extremist ideology”.

David Cameron announced in December 2015 that a “comprehensive review” of extremism funding within the United Kingdom would conducted to examine specifically the nature, scale and origin of the funding of Islamist extremist activity in the United Kingdom, including any overseas sources.

He added: “Mr Corbyn has been an apologist for terrorism for a number of years“.

The Tories accused him of “desperate promises and evasive sound-bites”.