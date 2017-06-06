Suspicious package at Dallas police building deemed harmless

The Dallas Police Department headquarters is under lockdown due to a suspicious package.

Sources say the clear water bottle was wrapped in electrical tape and had a handmade wrapper. The bottle was filled with an unknown liquid but tests later confirmed it was harmless. Lamar Street and Belleview Street has been closed down.

About 9 a.m., police said, a mail courier spotted the suspicious glass bottle near the front door of the headquarters and reported it to the building’s security officers. Boulware was subsequently killed in a standoff with police.

In July 2016, four Dallas police officers and a DART officer were ambushed and killed by a sniper while monitoring a demonstration in downtown Dallas.

“Vigilance normally is more toward the safety for other people”, Blankenbaker said on Monday. “That does add an extra measure of stress to the job”. “But obviously over the last couple of years, with what has happened, it’s become more and more important to officers that they’re very vigilant about their own safety”.

The Dallas Police Department is already on edge after coming under attack twice in the past two years.