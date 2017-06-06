Swedish Academy says to receive Bob Dylan Nobel lecture

Bob Dylan has finally fulfilled his obligation to the Nobel Prize committee by submitting his lecture in audio form. For some, the thought carried an unkind implication: Does something from the galaxy of pop music belong anywhere near the almighty pantheon of Great Lit?

Bob shared that he was an early fan of Holly, particularly for the way Buddy combined the best sounds of country, rock, and rhythm and blues to create a unique and memorable sound. Dylan says Holly looked him straight in the eye, and claims that a day or two after that, Holly died. "Folk lingo was the only vocabulary that I knew, and I used it", he says. "It gave me the chills".

Dylan traveled from Hibbing to watch Holly perform at the Duluth Armory on January 31, 1959; Holly died in a plane crash three days later.

During his lecture, Dylan speaks about his inspirations, including Buddy Holly and various classics, such as Moby Dick, The Odyssey and All Quiet on the Western Front.

He described Moby Dick as “a fascinating book, a book that’s filled with scenes of high drama and dramatic dialogue”.

Ultimately, Dylan ties all of these themes together by drawing a distinction between his work and literature once more.

“The Odyssey is a unusual, adventurous tale of a grown man trying to get home after fighting in a war”.

What does it all mean? Mr. Dylan warned that his answer would be arrived at through an intertwining and, at times, confounding, explanation. Though he nods to literature’s influence, he also encourages listeners not to make too much of songs’ words-referring, presumably, to his own, infamously obtuse lyrics. In his long-awaited Nobel lecture, Bob Dylan reflects on the possible links between his lyrics and literature and mentions artists and books that have inspired his songwriting.

Dylan closes with a quote from Homer: “Sing in me, oh muse / And through me, tell the story”.

The talk comes in just under the wire: Dylan’s deadline to present a lecture, at the risk of losing his prize money, was June 10.

Dylan, the first singer-songwriter to win the prize, was silent about the award for weeks after it was announced and he did not attend the prize ceremony and banquet.

Credit: William ClaxtonBob Dylan was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature a year ago, but in order for him to collect the over $900,000 in prize money, he was required to deliver a lecture by June 10.

Sara Danius, the Nobel-awarding Swedish Academy’s permanent secretary, wrote in a blog post: “The speech is extraordinary and, as one might expect, eloquent”.

