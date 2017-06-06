Swindon Town name new manager

Former Bury and Barnsley boss Flitcroft, succeeds Luke Williams, who left the club last month following the club’s relegation to League Two.

Swindon Town of Sky Bet League Two have announced on their official website the appointment of David Flitcroft as their new first-team manager ahead of the 2017/18 season.

Former England striker Teddy Sheringham was also understood to have been approached regarding the role last week. “We are convinced David is this man”.

Flitcroft is the man to have been given the nod, however, taking on his third managerial position after previous spells with Barnsley and Bury, the latter of whom sacked him in November after an 11-game winless run.

He was in charge at Gigg Lane for nearly three years, having previously helped Barnsley avoid relegation from the Championship in 2012-13 after a dramatic final-day draw at Huddersfield.

Flitcroft’s appointment ends Town’s at-times tortured search for a new manager following relegation to League Two in April.

The Wiltshire outfit will be playing in the fourth tier for the first time since 2012 next season.