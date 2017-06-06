Syrian boy Omran Daqneesh pictured looking healthy with family at home

But, new footage of Omran, now five years old, has shown the youngster is happy and healthy with his family at home.

Three-year-old Omran became a global icon last August after his home was bombed by Russian or Syrian regime forces in the final months of the siege of Aleppo. Omar’s 10 year old brother, Ali, died in the blast.

Speaking in the family home in Aleppo, Omran’s father told a pro-Assad Lebanese broadcaster, Al-Mayadeen, he believes the now iconic image of his wounded son was used by the opposition as propaganda.

Omran Daqneesh, the little kid who was pulled alive from a rubble portraying a grisly picture of sufferings of Aleppo is in the spotlight again with fresh pictures showing him hale and hearty.

The family have reportedly refused to speak to the media since the photo was first published, out of fears that they could be targeted by supporters of Assad. Here he now lives in the Syrian state with its army, its leader and its people’.

Allouche is a pro-regime journalist, who previous year sparked outrage when she posted a selfie of herself with the bodies of dead rebel fighters.

The journalist works for Sama TV, a sister channel of Addounia TV which is seen by many as a mouthpiece for the Assad regime.

She faced further backlash after a video of herself laughing over the bodies of children killed in Aleppo, as men scream in anger, surfaced.