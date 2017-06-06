Tackling terrorism top of election campaign agenda

May is vulnerable because, as Home Secretary for six years, she oversaw cuts to police officer numbers by over 20,000, affecting community policing – which critics say has depleted the ability to spot extremism flourishing in neighborhoods.

Home Office figures show police workforce numbers in England and Wales fell by nearly 19,000 between September 2010 and September 2016.

“We’ve got an election on Thursday and that’s perhaps the best opportunity to deal with this”.

When May was asked by reporters on Monday whether she regretted cutting police numbers during her time in the job, she said counterterrorism budgets had been protected and that police had been given the powers they need.

Lib Dem leader Tim Farron has accused the Conservatives of making the “wrong choices” over police budgets, “posturing” over internet surveillance powers and not putting enough pressure on allies in the Middle East to turn the screw on extremist groups.

Meanwhile, London Mayor Sadiq Khan described the terror attack as “cowardly and evil” after visiting the scene with Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick.

In a high-profile speech after chairing a meeting of the Government’s Cobra emergency committee, Mrs May will seek to return the campaign focus to her favoured issue of leadership.

“It is a crisis that we don’t have enough police officers to deal with the demands placed upon the service”, White said, “and that should be very worrying for government, whose primary responsibility is the safety and security of its citizens”. He said he backed similar calls by “very responsible people” who were “very worried” about her record.

May’s hard-hitting statement did not refer directly or criticize other parties’ positions, but critics said she was effectively campaigning by proposing counter-terror measures which other parties would not necessarily embrace.

In a later interview on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Bradley was forced to admit that: “We’ve seen reductions in police numbers across the board”.

“It was bad timing of it and I think we should have all respected the pause in campaigning, my party certainly did”.

She will say that the right leader is needed to deliver not only a strong economy and a successful Brexit, but also security at a time when the country faces a very serious terror threat. And as a result, there are now 20,000 fewer police officers in the United Kingdom than there were in 2009.

Later, on a visit to Edinburgh, Mrs May said: ‘In this week of all weeks, we stand together, England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, as one United Kingdom.

Serwotka was asked about May’s assertion that she had protected counter-terrorism resources, .

Mr Corbyn’s comments came hours after David Cameron’s former strategy chief also called for her resignation.

The London Bridge attack was the third attack in Britain in the last three months following incidents in Westminster and Manchester. “Should be resigning not seeking re-election”, Hilton wrote.