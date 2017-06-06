Takeaways from Warriors vs. Cavaliers NBA Finals Game 2

As Thompson struggled, Curry experienced a God-like playoff run, shaking the silly narrative that the biggest stage might’ve been too big for him after what happened last June.

Their leader and reigning National Basketball Association coach of the year back on the bench after a six-week absence, Curry and Kevin Durant put the Warriors two victories from a title in the best-of-seven series.

LeBron James led the Cavaliers with 29 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists to match a record with his eighth career NBA Finals triple double. The Cavaliers came back past year from a 3-1 deficit against the Warriors in the Finals to prevent a repeat and to win the city’s first major sports title since 1964. “And you are talking two of the greatest players that we got in this world locked in the way they are, that’s why we’re up 2-0”. “We know how hard it is to be the best team in the league”, Durant said. We knew it was going to be tough.

“It’s always fun when you’ve got to make a lot of decisions out there”, Kerr said.

Kerr returned to the bench to a rousing ovation, waving to the fans while back on the sideline for the first time since Game 2 of the first round against Portland on April 19; he was out because of pain issues stemming from complications after 2015 back surgery.

James says he is too busy adding to his legendary legacy to stop and ponder it greatly.

“It’s obviously great to have him back on the sidelines, but it was still business as usual”. That’s what makes it so much fun, to feel the energy of the Finals.

Having Kerr there sure did – the Warriors felt whole again. For the Cavs to win, they have to play almost perfectly or the Warriors have to play poorly – perhaps even both things must happen.

Meanwhile: Kyrie Irving missed 15 of 23 shots and was a non-factor in Game 2, while the meek contributions of Tristan Thompson, an energetic force through much of the post-season, continues to dog the Cavs; Curry has more rebounds (16-8) in this series than Thompson.

“I’m just seeing a lot of bodies”, Irving said. “But I think his driving to the rim, his defense got him going, and knocking down his three”.

“It just speaks volumes to who he is as a player”. Golden State shot five-of-22 in the field while committing seven turnovers in the fourth quarter and overtime of Memphis’ comeback. But the Warriors caught fire shooting the ball in the third quarter, stretching the lead to double digits.

It only grew from there. Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kyrie Irving, seated from left, LeBron James, Richard Jefferson, Kyle Korver and J.R. Smith sit on the bench during the second half of Game 2 of basketball’s NBA Finals against the Golden State Warri.

“Well, it got a little out of control towards the end, but we’re not anxious about that”, James said. “Now we got to go home and regroup”. That’s what they do. “There’s an eight on the stat sheet that I need to correct when we go to Cleveland, because the points that I gave up off turnovers in their building will electrify the crowd and their team and the things that we have to eliminate”, Curry said.

The Cavs kept up with the Warriors in the first half, trailing by three at the break, as Kevin Love (27 points, seven rebounds) was in a groove early on, but Kyrie Irving was silent for most of the night. But if that’s on James’ mind, he isn’t sharing it. Cleveland falls apart when James sits for so much as a minute.