Teaser for Professor Marston & The Wonder Women Debuts

Following hot on the heels of the release of Wonder Woman, Annapurna Pictures has released the first poster and brief teaser trailer for Professor Marston & The Wonder Women, an upcoming biopic of Professor William Moulton Marston, creator of the iconic DC superheroine. The Megan Ellison-backed Annapurna is already well-revered for promoting a diverse array of filmmaking voices and this year alone, the studio will release multiple noteworthy movies directed by women (see Ana Lily Amirpour’s The Bad Batch and Kathryn Bigelow’s Detroit).

With Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman soaring to a $100.5 million dollar box office debut this weekend awash in positive reviews, it’s likely many viewers are walking out of the movie theater with a newfound appreciation for the Amazing Amazon.

“Professor Marston & The Wonder Women” is the story behind the creator of Wonder Woman and his unusual relationships that inspired the iconic super heroine.

Now, the first teaser trailer for this most intriguing of real-life comic book industry stories has arrived. Moreover, William drew inspiration from Elizabeth and Olive during the process of creating Wonder Woman, imbuing the character with confident and autonomous attributes that would be considered feminist at a time (the early 1940's) before such a concept was even widespread. The film's primary trio consists of Luke Evans as Marston, Rebecca Hall as his wife and professional peer Elizabeth and Bella Heathcote as Marston's former student Olive Byrne, who attains a unique connection to the couple.

