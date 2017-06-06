Tech: Apple introduces power-packed iOS 11, wireless home speaker

HomePod, aided by Apple’s Siri digital assistant, will be priced at $349 when it begins shipping in December in the United States, Australia and Britain, the tech giant announced at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference.

In addition, Cook said Apple, headquartered in Cupertino, Northern California, now has 16 million registered software developers worldwide for its consumer electronics, including smartphone known as iPhone, and 3 million of them were added previous year. To direct the sound, this smart speaker uses beamforming technology.

The new MacBook now features up to 50 percent faster SSDs and supports up to twice the memory, the 15-inch MacBook Pro now comes standard with more powerful discrete graphics, and the 13-inch MacBook Pro adds a new US$1,299 configuration.

The company are also talking up the new full-sized Smart Keyboard and reworked Apple Pencil as the flawless accessories for the iPad Pro, saying they bring “breakthrough levels of precision and utility” to the overall package. The announcement includes a new version of the original iPad Pro 12.9-inch, and an all new iPad Pro 10.5-inch device. WWDC runs through June 9.

Branded the iPad Pro, it’s packing a 6-core CPU and 12-core GPU that promise a 30% improvement on A9X processors used by its predecessors. And with iOS 11, Apple also unveiled a bevy of iPad-specific features for multitasking, app switching, dragging-and-dropping, and on-screen keyboard tricks. It will allow users to automatically block auto-play videos by detecting videos that shouldn’t be playing when you open a webpage to read an article, for example.

High Sierra will be released later this year as a free update, according to Federighi.

John Ternus, Apple’s vice president of Hardware Engineering said that “We reengineered the whole system and designed an entirely new thermal architecture to pack extraordinary performance into the elegant, quiet iMac enclosure our customers love – iMac Pro is a huge step forward and there’s never been anything like it”.

Apple new product that is much expected by its followers is the HomePod.

But Apple is late to the game on VR.

Using a platform called ARKit, developers will be able to exploit computer vision and take advantage of what Apple maintains will be “the largest AR platform in the world”, given the vast user base of iPhones and iPads that are out there.

As with prior iterations of Apple’s mobile operating system, iOS 11 also promises new features for current iPhone models.

Peer-to-peer payments apps such as Venmo, Square Cash, and even Facebook Messenger’s payment service are all platform-agnostic, meaning you can send cash from an iOS or Android device, though you’ll need to convince someone to download and register for said service (Square Cash only needs your bank card), which means pulling out your credit card yet again to register for the privilege to pay someone else.