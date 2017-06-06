Tech giant releases iPhone and Mac software of the future

With Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) kicking off later today in San Jose, California, technology enthusiasts across the world are speculating on what new revelations the Cupertino-headquartered tech giant will make.

WWDC is primarily a software event, a chance for Apple to show external developers its plans for upcoming releases so that they can start incorporating new features into their own apps.

Other software updates expected to follow are new MacOS update, watchOS and tvOS.

We’ve rounded up everything we can expect from Apple’s WWDC keynote, which kicks off today at 6pm United Kingdom time, below. These days, the only apps that haven’t been updated to the newer paradigm tend to be older games.

A placeholder listing on Apple’s US App Store has hinted at a long-awaited change potentially headed to the iPhone.

File managers have been here for a long time on rival platform Android, but Apple not only has no app offering such an app on iOS, but Apple also blocks third-party solutions from access restricted areas of the operating system, citing security as the main reason.

Now starting with iOS 11 however, Apple might finally lift a few restrictions in the operating system and the Files app could be the file manager that provides users with more control over their files.

Hardware isn’t the focus of the event, but that doesn’t mean Apple won’t have some devices on-stage. There is also WWDC Live app for the Apple TV, iPhones, iPads, and MacBook devices, as reported by Wired.

The laptops aren’t expected to be very different, with just a speed boost from Intel’s latest line of processors, and possibly the option for more RAM.

The expected upgrade to the iPad Pro is expected to be a 10.5 inch avatar with the same physical dimensions of its 9.7-inch predecessor.

New software updates for macOS and iOS is expected to be announced at WWDC 2017. macOS 10.13 is expected to be previewed together with iOS 11. watchOS 3 is expected to have new apps and watch faces, a new dock, and a new activity sharing, though it is unlikely that it will be a major update. tvOS 11 is also expected to be introduced which includes 4K content support. Calling it the Apple home speaker, the tipsters added that its availability will be delayed until late-2017.