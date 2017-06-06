Tech giants say ‘we are still in’ Paris climate pact

President Donald Trump’s decision to leave the Paris climate agreement has made the USA a “rogue state”, the United Nations’ former envoy on climate change warns.

The governors note that their three states account for at least 10 percent of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions, and 1/5 of the U.S. Gross Domestic Product. Haley said Trump believes the USA should take responsibility for changing climate. In the past, Trump has called climate change a hoax despite most of the world having acknowledged it for more than a decade.

Speaking directly to the camera in English, in remarks released following Trump’s Rose Garden statement, the newest leader on the European stage described the threat of climate change – something Trump didn’t address in his speech. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt thanked Trump for his “courage and commitment” after the announcement.

Trump’s announcement sent the issue of climate change – and May’s attempts to bolster the trans-Atlantic “special relationship” with the USA – to the top of the agenda Friday in campaigning for Britain’s June 8 election.

Trump announced his decision to leave the accord Thursday.

The biggest names in the tech industry have joined a growing coalition of businesses and civic organizations committed to honoring the Paris climate accord, despite no federal support for the agreement. He has previously called climate change a “hoax” and indicated he was leaving the agreement, saying it’s a “bad deal” for the USA economy. He criticized the pact as a job-killer that put the United States at an unfair advantage. I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris. “And by exiting, you are fulfilling yet one more campaign promise to the American people”, Pruitt said.

“I made the U.K.’s position clear to President Trump last week at the G-7 meeting, as did the other G-7 leaders, and I made the position clear to President Trump last night”.

Trump announced America is “getting out” of a deal he said imposed “draconian” burdens that would cost the USA millions of jobs and billions in cold hard cash.

“The U.S. reneging on its commitment to the Paris Agreement renders it a rogue state on the global stage”, Robinson said.

McMillon said in a Facebook post late on Thursday he was “disappointed in today’s news about the Paris Agreement”.

Macron, in a joint news conference with Bloomberg and Hidalgo, said the Paris climate pact is irreversible despite US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from it.

The American Coal Council said more than 90 percent of USA coal plants are equipped with advanced emissions controls, and that advances in technology will lead to further improvement.