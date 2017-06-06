Terror attack at London Bridge leaves seven dead; police raids continue

The attackers were shot dead by police, and 12 people have been arrested in Barking in east London.

The attackers’ identities are known but have not been disclosed.

Cook has been living in London for almost five years, studying counter-terrorism at King’s College and often goes to Borough Market when her family visits London.

A Canadian and a French national were among those who died, while the 48 injured included people of many nationalities.

Asked if Mr Trump was wrong in his assessment of the London mayor, the Prime Minister told reporters: “I think Sadiq Khan is doing a good job and it’s wrong to say anything else – he’s doing a good job”.

Trump’s latest missive at Khan was part of several Monday morning tweets from the president.

“Christine Archibald was a truly outstanding student who completed her coursework at Mount Royal in 2014 and officially received her Social Work diploma in 2015”, the Calgary university president said in a statement.

“Violence can never be allowed to disrupt the democratic process”, May, who served as interior minister from 2010 to 2016, said outside her Downing Street office on Sunday.

Saturday’s rampage took place less than two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 children and adults at a concert in Manchester.

Commuters and cyclists returned on Monday morning to the scene of the attacks after some security cordons were removed. We are the safest global city in the world.

“One of the individuals who was stabbed in the attack came into the pub and so I was getting messages from them and you’re just trying to figure out who’s where, is everyone OK”, Cook said.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said he supported those calling for May to resign because of her role reducing police staffing during her tenure as home secretary, though he said the best remedy was to vote her out. She said Britain must do “more, much more” to combat what she called the perverted ideology of radical Islam. They then abandoned the van and went on a stabbing spree in Borough Market.

She added: “Words will never be able to match his essence, there will only ever be one James”.

Archibald’s family in Castlegar, B.C. released a statement Sunday through the Canadian government saying she worked in a homeless shelter before she moved to Europe to be with her fiance.

“Volunteer your time and labor or donate to a homeless shelter”, the statement said.

Dignitaries attend a vigil to remember the victims of the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market, at Potters Field Park, in central London, Britain, June 5, 2017.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility.

London police chief Cressida Dick said that, while some of the recent attacks in Britain had worldwide dimensions, they had a largely domestic “centre of gravity”.

It was not immediately clear how the attack would impact the election, though the issue of security has been thrust to the forefront of the campaign after the London Bridge and Manchester attacks.