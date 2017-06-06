Texas A&M beats Houston 4-3 for another super regional berth

For most of Monday afternoon’s NCAA Regional tilt between Texas A&M and Houston, the Aggies were cruising along, comfortably hanging on to a lead behind some top-notch pitching from Stephen Kolek.

They will face another unlikely opponent, four-seed Davidson College, in the Super Regional, where they will need to win a best-of-three series to advance to their seventh College World Series.

Houston (42-21) was scoreless until Corey Julks hit a one-out solo homer in the ninth, and Kolek (4-4) was done after giving up a single. Reliever Kaylor Chafin hit a batter before third baseman George Janca’s fielding error on a potential game-ending double-play grounder loaded the bases.

A&M got on the board in the very first inning with a two-run single from Blake Kopetsky.

It will be the sixth trip to the Super Regionals for A&M coach Rob Childress. After a single and a sacrifice fly, it was suddenly 4-3 as Texas A&M turned to Cason Sherrod.

Connor Wong hit a tiebreaking homer in the ninth inning and Houston advanced to the final round of its home Houston Regional with a 7-5 victory over Iowa in a rain-delayed elimination game Sunday night.