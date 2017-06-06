Texas A&M nabs second commit of day in 2019 WR Chase Lane

One of the nation’s elite quarterback prospects in the junior class, Grant Gunnell, committed to Texas A&M on Monday afternoon over Florida State, LSU and MI, among others. This news comes after the Aggies landed two of the nation’s best 2018 prospects Friday afternoon when defensive end Max Wright and safety Leon O’Neal Jr. both pledged to join Texas A&M’s 2018 recruiting class.

One of the top quarterback recruits in the 2019 class has made his decision. Ranked as the nation’s No. 54 player, No. 2 pro-style quarterback and the No. 5 player in Texas, per 247Sports, Gunnell holds 32 offers to date, including invitations from Florida State, LSU, Nebraska, Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame, Tennessee and OR, among numerous others.

For the second time in four days, Texas A&M got two commitments at once.

St. Pius X quarterback announced his commitment on Twitter in a video by 247Sports. Gunnell threw for 4,973 yards and 65 TDs in an incredibly productive sophomore season for St. Piux X.

Also Monday, Gunnell tweeted that he received an invitation and committed to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.