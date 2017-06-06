Texas man dies after swimming with new tattoo

The patient, whose medical history included chronic liver disease, had obtained a leg tattoo and then subsequently went swimming in the Gulf of Mexico, exposing the tattoo to seawater.

They say this case highlights the association of chronic liver disease and high mortality associated with infections of V. vulnificus. People who have a weaker immune system, have cancer or liver disease or are getting a therapy for immunosuppression, are more susceptible to contracting the infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s because bacteria in water can seep into the body through the many tiny holes caused by tattoo needles puncturing the skin. Antibacterial ointment must be applied to the tattoo regularly. Showers should be quick. Experts warn to avoid prolonged exposure to potentially dirty water while your skin repairs itself.

The 31-year-old Latino man, whose name was not released, was living in Texas. Despite the common advice to avoid swimming for a few weeks after getting a new tattoo, the man went for a swim in the ocean just five days after he received the tattoo, according to the report, published May 27 in the journal BMJ Case Reports. In a typical case study, patients are referred to by their initials. While most healthy people do not die as a result of vibrio vulnificus, the authors of the study did say the case report showed how unsafe infection can be for those with liver illnesses, as well as anyone who receives a tattoo.

Five days after getting his tattoo, the man chose to go for a swim in the Gulf of Mexico.

A few days later, he developed a fever and chills, and his skin became red over his tattoo and on other parts of his legs.

“Very quickly, over a couple of hours, it began to get more discolored, more bruised and had large blisters that began to form, which was certainly alarming to us as it was to him”, Dr. Nicholas Hendren said.