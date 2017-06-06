Thad Matta out as basketball coach at Ohio State

Matta’s head-coaching career began at his alma mater, Butler University, where he spent three seasons as an assistant with the Bulldogs before transitioning to the role of head coach in 2001. Matta said Monday, June 5, 2017, it was a “mutually agreed” decision. “I completely understand it”.

At a news conference Monday, Matta mentioned “trying to get healthy” as one reason for leaving the job.

“We came to a mutual understanding, and it was time for a change in the basketball program”, athletic director Gene Smith said at a press conference with Matta today. The Buckeyes had their top recruit in the Class of 2018 decommit from the program in April. And I think the last thing that I hope I’m always remembered for is that we always did it the right way.

Matta previously underwent back surgery that left him without a fully-functioning right foot and back complications. His teams won at least 20 games in 12-consecutive seasons (2005-2016), also an Ohio State record. The Buckeyes failed to reach the NCAA Tournament in his last two seasons, finishing 17-15 with a 7-11 Big Ten record.

The last four years, however, have been a different story. Ohio State lost to Florida in the 2007 National Championship. They did not finish better than fifth in the Big Ten during that stretch, getting progressively worse with each passing season.

Matta, a Hoopeston native, coached Ohio State for 13 seasons and leaves as the program’s all-time leader in wins (337) and games coached (460) in Ohio State history. Ohio State finished 21-14 this year.

“I hope, No. 1, that I’m remembered as a really good person”.

A sticking point for Miller might me be his inability to take Arizona completely over the hump.