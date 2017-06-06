The 6 Biggest Things Apple Announced Today

Today It all starts with the Today tab, a daily destination all about games, apps and app culture. The company has confirmed that the new software update will first come to the next iPhone.

Apple is now using machine learning more than ever before.

Featuring a stunning new space gray enclosure, iMac Pro packs incredible performance for advanced graphics editing, virtual reality content creation and real-time 3D rendering.

Apple has unveiled an “important step in safety” for cars, introducing a new “Do Not Disturb While Driving” feature that should reduce distraction behind the wheel. Apple also laid some groundwork for augmented reality, the projection of digital features onto real-world surroundings, by giving app developers tools for incorporating AR into their products.

Here’s the complete set of iOS 11 Beta compatible devices that include the iPhone, iPad and iPod touch.

Unlike those other smart speakers, Apple is positioning the HomePod primarily as a way to listen to and discover new songs and artists.

As for Google Home, the compact speaker benefits from an aggressive price point. The speaker has a large, Apple designed woofer for deep and clean bass.

As for HomePod, Apple says that while the speaker’s always listening, nothing will be sent to Apple’s servers until you say, “Hey, Siri“.

Amid the pre-WWDC speculation that pegged the potential Siri speaker as Apple’s answer to assistants like the Amazon Echo, Apple made a curious move to lead explicitly with the HomePod as a higher-end audio speaker that’s powered by its Siri virtual assistant.

Apple is introducing a 10.5-inch iPad Pro in an attempt to revive interest in its once hot-selling line of tablets. Importantly, it also weighs the same as the 9.7-inch model, at 1 pound. Developers can also look forward to SiriKit improvements that’ll let them integrate Siri into apps like to-do lists and reminders, and MusicKit that’ll let devs integrate Apple Music into their apps.

The watchOS 4 brings more intelligence and fitness features to Apple Watch.

The Siri face for the Apple Watch was the first step in that direction, blending users’ calendar information with other useful details, like airline tickets they may have booked. Unfortunately, the company says these new color options for the wireless Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Keyboard will be restricted to buyers of the iMac Pro, according to 9to5Mac.

The HomePod speaker will sell for $349, twice as much as the Amazon Echo, and will start shipping in December.

It also features technology called ProMotion, which increases the refresh rate of the screen, meaning everything appears smoother.

I was also able to briefly try some of iOS 11 features for the iPad Pro.

Besides shaving off the bezel, and thus making it impossible to grip in portrait mode, Apple claims the new iPad is 30 percent faster with an A10X CPU and 12-core GPU, and a display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Next up was Apple’s new version of macOS called High Sierra, which was launched with new Safari browser.