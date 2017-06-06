The fallout from the discordant European leg of US President Donald Trump’s first major overseas trip continues to reverberate in capitals around the world.

Trump is likely to receive a similar payoff from supporters for dumping the Paris climate deal – one reason why his White House may not care much about what will be a stiff European rebuke when he formally announces the move.

Merkel caused a media stir when she described last week’s summit of G7 leaders as “unsatisfactory”, adding based on what she had experienced during the two-day discussion with other world powers, “Europeans would have to fight for their own future”.

When news emerged in 2013 that the US government had monitored German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s communications for years, Merkel sent a firm but conciliatory message to Washington. Rather he alleged that 23 of the 28 members of the group owed huge amounts of money to taxpayers in the U.S.

At the time, US security experts defended the surveillance, saying friendships can easily end – an argument that was swiftly dismissed in Berlin, where strong trans-Atlantic ties had always been the foundation of its worldwide diplomacy.

Newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron along with other leaders from Europe seemed to take away the same opinions from the G-7 and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation meetings, said the broadcaster.

“Many commentators thought that previous year when we had Brexit and then Donald Trump’s victory that this would be like a populist virus spreading throughout Europe and you’d see the beginnings of the end of the European Union”, Barber said. “See the millions of cars they sell in the US, terrible”. It will also set up a new intelligence unit to track foreign fighters and create a new post of counter-terrorism coordinator.

“The counter-terrorism measures are a fig leaf”, said Tomas Vasalek, a former Slovak ambassador to the alliance and now the director of the Carnegie Europe think-tank. “Germany will have to cooperate with the USA, whether it wants to or not”, he said. “It’s purely transactional”, Barber said, questioning the signal it sends to countries like Russian Federation and China. “What Trump’s doing really is increasing NATO’s ability to deter any kind of aggression on its borders”.

Additionally, Barber said Mr. Trump’s decisions are uniting Europe.

Only the United States, Britain, Poland, Estonia and Greece met the target in 2016.

“If the U.S. administration finds it necessary, we are ready to provide the record of the conversation between Trump and Lavrov to the Senate and Congress”, Putin said. “She did this before in the face of crisis that Europe is facing”.