The Coolest Stuff Apple Announced Today At WWDC 2017

The phone will block most notifications to reduce temptations behind the wheel. This feature is a substitute for those who do not know how to enable Airplane Mode and should be regarded as a first measure of prevention from fatal road accidents and close encounters with pedestrians or cyclists.

Apple just kicked off its annual developer conference with a customary jumbo keynote, where it announced the next major updates for iOS and macOS.

The iMessage feature in iCloud would also mean that if a message is deleted on one’s iPhone, the same action would be reflected on the other devices as well.

This is basically a successor to Sierra which was announced a year ago. In 2015, Amazon went so far as to pull listings for the Apple TV from its online store.

Some industry insiders, however, note that Apple will be under more pressure to improve the computing smarts of its Siri software in the face of offerings from rivals Google and Amazon.

Voice assistant: Siri will speak (a little) more naturally in female and male voices and use some sort of machine learning to suggest apps that you may want to use.

The watch can communicate with some gym equipment to share data between the two – like your heart rate or the treadmill’s incline.

“Apple is smart to frame the HomePod as a music-centric and audio-centric device rather than just another smart speaker or another home for Siri”, said Jackdaw Research analyst Jan Dawson.

The company is now integrating Apple Pay directly into iMessage, enabling users to send money direction with a conversation using Touch ID for security (yet another reason to disable iCloud synchronization).

Siri is getting a new voice, and the Mac is getting a new name. High Sierra is expected to be available in the upcoming months.

The OS is getting VR support, says Craig Federighi, including support for Unity, Unreal and Metal for VR. For more details on the subject check this out.

There are number of small changes in High Sierra. Another Safari feature will stop video from automatically playing on websites.

New features coming to iPhones and iPads, meanwhile, include marginal improvements such as syncing messages to Apple servers in the cloud, saving storage space on phones and tablets.

Apple showed off a bunch of performance upgrades made to macOS (10.13) and some of the default applications that ship with all Mac computers. It is unclear, however, how users will be able to export JPEG images for sharing in a more common file format. For example, duplicating a file will be almost instant. That’s especially important because people are starting to access information, entertainment and search in a more “pervasive” way that’s less dependent on smartphones, he said.

Apple’s stable of iPads, which already includes models with displays measuring 7.9 inches, 9.7 inches and 12.9 inches, now includes the all-new 10.5-inch iPad Pro (to clarify, the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro is replacing the 9.7-inch iPad Pro).

Apple also launched a music speaker HomePod, which will be available on the market in December this year. To bridge the gap, it’s built a superpowered version of its all-in-one iMac that will be available in December. It also announced the new iMac pro which will start from $4,999 and according to the company is “the most powerful Mac we have ever made”.

The new iMac Pro is a Xeon-powered workstation class computer that’s created to compete with workstations now available from HP and Dell.

The graphics processing will be powered by the Radeon Vega with up to 16 GB of VRAM. Apple says the machine is fast enough for real-time 3D rendering, code compiling and designing virtual reality content.