The Coolest Things You Can Do With Apple’s New iOS 11

The new iPad Pro is powered by the new A10X processor paired with a 6-core CPU and 12-core GPU and also comes with fast-charging and fast USB 3 transfers. Apple seems focused on making the very best home speaker, particularly for people who use the company’s Apple Music service.

Siri is getting a new voice, and the Mac is getting a new name.

The new iOS 11 will be rolled out later this year and will bring a slew of new features to iMessage in iCloud person-to-person payments with Apple Pay, Siri enhancements, and more. iOS 11 also brings HEVC for video recording at high quality while consuming less space.

Today at WWDC 2017, Apple announced a new iOS 11 feature that will help relieve this problem by enabling iOS users to send money with Apple Pay in Messages. The research firm eMarketer says than 35 million people in the US are expected to use a voice-activated speaker at least once a month this year, more than double its estimate from last year. Apple said ARKit will be the largest AR platform in the world when it’s released with hundreds of millions of iPhones and iPads capable of supporting it. New iMacs and MacBook laptops start shipping Monday.

Both iPad Pros boast an improved Retina display with refresh rates up to 120Hz for fluid scrolling, greater responsiveness and smoother motion content. The iMac Pro will hit the shelves in December, with the base variant priced at $4,999. Although the format is not exclusive to Apple, it’s not yet clear how well the photos will work with non-Apple software and devices, which mostly use JPEG.

With the next version of the iOS system for mobile devices, messages will sync in the cloud. Those two companies aren’t trying to make money directly from selling phones, tablets, e-readers, $40 web video streaming devices and more. Before, Apple Pay transactions could be done only with businesses and institutions. It most likely is now generating a bit lower gross margins on iPhones as smartphone component prices and competition heat up, but it has made up the difference from higher margin software products such as commissions from apps and subscriptions to Apple Music.

And Apple will have a new “do not disturb” mode for driving.