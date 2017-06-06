The Finals Stat: Game 2 — Pace favors the Warriors

Kevin Durant again impressed as the Golden State Warriors moved 2-0 ahead in the National Basketball Association final series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Thompson didn’t have a great night in the Warriors’ 113-91 Game 1 victory.

In the loss, LeBron put up 29 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds, and it still wasn’t enough to get his team the win.

“To me, it seemed like it’s personal for both of them”, Green said. Kerr is widely considered one of the best people in the National Basketball Association and it was awesome to see him back on the sidelines. We love his presence. “We love his voice”, Curry said. “We had a lot of guys who played exceptionally well individually, and we played with great energy”.

Golden State improved to 14-0 this post-season and is trying to become the first group to go unbeaten all the way to a title.

Lebron James topped the scoring for the Cavaliers with 29 and Kevin Love weighed in with 27 for the defending champions.

“We turned the ball over too much in the first half”.

The win gives Golden State a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, but doesn’t mean it’s over.

“The talent on the floor in this series is just unbelievable”, Golden State coach Steve Kerr said, following his first game after missing 11 with lingering complications from back surgery.

“I’m going to pull out the “Win one for the Gipper” speech”, Kerr joked. “Implore them to win it for me because it’s not important for them to win it for themselves”. Durant leads all players with 71 points the first two games – six more than the player he replaced in the lineup, Harrison Barnes, scored in seven games a year ago.

He ran circles around James during one masterfully skillful sequence, then drove left through the paint for a right-handed layup over the star’s outstretched arm during a signature moment in another rout.

James and Smith got to the locker room unharmed. The Cavaliers gave them a run in the first half, but they just couldn’t keep up as the third quarter wore on.

Durant scored from every corner of the court.

Now, Golden State is headed to Northeast Ohio needing just two more – yet don’t count on anybody considering this series close to done. James and the small-ball lineup got within four, but the offense sputtered, going over three minutes without scoring, and the Warriors pounced, extending the lead back to sixteen.

“We’re anxious about the series right now”, he told reporters. “Trust me, we know”. Game 3 is Wednesday in Cleveland where the Cavs will look to regain the magic that helped them overcome deficits of 2-0 and 3-1 in last year’s Finals. He scored 33 points and was physical on the boards.

Many will wonder whether James would find visiting the podium to be such an inconvenience if his team were winning instead of getting blown out in the first two games of the Finals.

It didn’t matter in the end. In last year’s series, they had an effective field goal percentage of 58 percent in the first 12 seconds of the shot clock and 43 percent in the last 12 seconds of the shot clock. He even held his own defensively for the most part, playing passable stretches at center as the Warriors forced Tristan Thompson off the floor with their quickness again.

It feels like the Cavs need either a really bad Warriors game or a flawless game on their end. He hadn’t reached double figures in points or rebounds this year in the first two games combined. Curry’s 10 first-quarter free throws equaled Paul Pierce for most in a Finals quarter. It also matched Paul Pierce for most in a Finals quarter. More shooting. More play-making.