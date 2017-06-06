The Flotek Industries Inc (FTK) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

(NYSE:FTK) or, if they already own its stock, sell it. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) has declined 2.73% since June 5, 2016 and is downtrending.

The number of shares traded in the last trading session was 2.14 Million. It was reported on Jun, 5 by Barchart.com.

Flotek Industries Incorporated Del (NYSE:FTK) had an increase of 2.53% in short interest. DNB’s SI was 897,500 shares in June as released by FINRA. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. The target implies a -11.17% decrease from where the shares are now trading.

FTK has a 1-year high price of $ 16.93 and 1-year low price of $8.86. It has underperformed by 23.03% the S&P500.

Flotek Industries, Inc. has a consensus outperform rating from 3 Wall Street analysts, and the number of shares now sold short amount to at least 26.23% of shares outstanding. The company has market cap of $531.65 million. The Firm develops and supplies chemistry and services to the gas and oil industries, and compounds to companies that make cleaning products, cosmetics, food and beverages, and other products that are sold in consumer and industrial markets. It has a 446.65 P/E ratio. The Company operates through two segments: Energy Chemistry Technologies (ECT), and Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies (CICT).

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $364,890 activity. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $174,000.00. Blackrock Gp Limited invested in 0% or 99,229 shares. Its down 0.34, from 1.32 in 2016Q3. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Flotek Industries by 48.1% in the first quarter. 22 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes.

If you look at the company’s income statement over the past years, you will see that the company is constantly posting gross profit: In 2014, FTK earned gross profit of 130.76 Million, in 2015 96.31 Million gross profit, while in 2016 Flotek Industries Inc. Equities analysts expect that Flotek Industries will post $0.30 EPS for the current year.

Flotek Industries, Inc.is a technology-driven company.

Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) traded down 4.22% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.53. New York State Teachers Retirement System owns 65,616 shares or 0% of their U.S. portfolio. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of MI raised its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. The stock has “Speculative Buy” rating by Seaport Global Securities on Wednesday, January 20. Rnc Management Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 10,035 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.97% of Flotek Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. Voya Limited reported 23,821 shares.

03/06/2015 – Flotek Industries, Inc. was upgraded to “neutral” by analysts at Zacks. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% stake. Therefore 50% are positive.

12/16/2014 – Flotek Industries, Inc. had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Drexel Hamilton.

11/11/2015 – Flotek Industries, Inc. had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer. The stock has “Strong-Buy” rating by Vetr on Friday, August 28. (NYSE:FTK) – averaging the work of different analysts – reveals a mean PT of $18.67/share. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, September 22 by Vetr. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The Firm provides Risk Management Solutions and Sales and Marketing Solutions. The company has market cap of $2.75 billion. It increased, as 14 investors sold RingCentral Inc shares while 53 reduced holdings. (NYSE:TISI). Stoneridge Inv Prtnrs Ltd holds 29,883 shares. (NYSE:FTK) versus those who think you should sell it. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG). The United Kingdom-based Blackrock Grp has invested 0% in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG). Century Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.26% in Team, Inc. Coe Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 34,960 shares. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. 63,048 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Mai Mngmt holds 0.01% or 5,000 shares.